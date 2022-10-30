On Airbus' new military aircraft facility launch PM sees India emerging as global aerospace hub

Change in mindset and an enabling policy environment were both resulting in the country making significant strides in the manufacturing sector, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering to mark the launch of work on the facility to manufacture Airbus’ C-295 transport military aircraft in Vadodara in Gujarat, the prime minister said, “Earlier, the mindset was that India couldn’t excel in manufacturing. That is why it must only remain focused on the services sector. Today, we are improving the services sector as well as enriching the manufacturing sector.”

Noting that in these times no country could advance by merely developing its services or manufacturing sector, he observed, “We, therefore, need to adopt a holistic approach in development. Today, New India has started its journey on that path with a renewed sense of confidence.”

With the investment being one of the highest received in the segment, the prime minister said the upcoming facility had the potential to transform the country’s aerospace and defence sectors.

“The military transport aircraft made here will provide strength to our armed forces and it will also help boost the development of an ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing. Although India has been exporting small aircraft parts to different countries in the past, this is the first time that a military transport aircraft will be fully manufactured here,” he remarked.

The prime minister welcomed the fact that 100 entities from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) would also be associated with the project and that the facility would also be capable of servicing export orders over time.

“I can see a time when some of the biggest passenger aircraft are also manufactured in India. And they will be carrying the words ‘Make in India’,” he declared.

India readying itself to keep pace with growth in aviation sector

Informing that as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, India would soon be joining the ranks of the top three countries by airline traffic, he said millions of new passengers would get added over the next five years.

“It is estimated that in the next 10-15 years, India will need 2,000 new passenger and cargo aircraft. India has already started preparation to meet this surge in demand and today’s event is an important step in that direction,” he asserted.

He further added that India offered a golden opportunity to the world. Despite the circumstances created by corona, war and disruptions to global supply chains, the growth momentum in the country’s manufacturing sector had sustained. This had happened because operating conditions were continuously improving, with the country providing opportunities in low-cost manufacturing and high outcomes, a huge talent pool of skilled manpower and an unprecedented policy environment.

Once operational, the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility will be the first such entity in the private sector in the country. A collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Defence and Space of Spain, it will be manufacturing 40 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.