Pahalgam terror attack: Air India caps flight fares on routes from Srinagar to ensure affordability

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, India's aviation regulator had issued an advisory asking the airlines to keep the flight prices from Srinagar to any other city moderate.

On Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory asking airlines to increase flight capacity from Srinagar and waive cancellation and rescheduling charges for passengers impacted by the crisis.

Advertisement

“In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the DGCA said in its advisory.

Taking note of the advisory, Air India has now capped fares of all its flights on the Srinagar to Mumbai route in order to ensure affordability. In a post on X, the airline wrote-

"Fares on Air India flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability. Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options."

Advertisement

The airline had also announced that they will offer complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors. "For further assistance, please connect with our contact centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999," it wrote further.

#UPDATE



Fares on Air India flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability. Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options.



We remain committed to… — Air India (@airindia) April 23, 2025

IndiGo has followed with a similar advisory. The airline announced two special flights on April 23, one each from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar, and extended fee waivers for cancellations or rescheduling for passengers with bookings made on or before April 22.

Advertisement

“In view of the emerging situation in Srinagar, we are committed to assisting customers travelling to/from Srinagar and Jammu with any disruptions to their travel plans,” IndiGo said in an official statement.

#TravelAdvisory:

In light of the current situation in #Srinagar, we’ve extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. We’re also operating two special flights on April 23. For more information, please visit https://t.co/h9C5tfcUUP or call +91 124 4973838 - +91 124 6173838 pic.twitter.com/SDccuqW1Gl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 22, 2025

Air India Express also issued a public advisory waiving all change and cancellation charges on flights to and from Srinagar until April 30, 2025.