Pahalgam terror attack: Air India, IndiGo issue travel advisories, offer full refunds, extra flights

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, several Indian airlines have issued urgent travel advisories, adding flights and offering full flexibility to passengers travelling to and from the Union territory.

Air India was the first to act, announcing two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23. The airline confirmed the special services on X: “In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, 23rd April.”

The additional flights are scheduled as follows:

Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12:00 noon

Air India also stated that all other flights to and from Srinagar will operate as per schedule. However, it is now offering free rescheduling and full refunds for confirmed bookings on affected routes until April 30, 2025.

IndiGo has followed with a similar advisory. The airline announced two special flights on April 23, one each from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar, and extended fee waivers for cancellations or rescheduling for passengers with bookings made on or before April 22.

“In view of the emerging situation in Srinagar, we are committed to assisting customers travelling to/from Srinagar and Jammu with any disruptions to their travel plans,” IndiGo said in an official statement.

Air India Express also issued a public advisory waiving all change and cancellation charges on flights to and from Srinagar until April 30, 2025.

“We are waiving all change and cancellation fees… in consideration of the prevailing situation,” the airline said, directing passengers to its booking portal and WhatsApp support channel for assistance.

The airlines' swift response follows widespread concern and disruption in the region after the Pahalgam terror attack. The measures aim to ease the burden on passengers and provide logistical relief for those needing to adjust their travel plans at short notice.