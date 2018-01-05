Parliamentary panel calls Indigo Airlines, other private airlines staff uncooperative, condescending, rude

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture pulled up IndiGo and other private airlines and reprimanded them for their recent cases of manhandling passengers and unsavoury behaviour. The committee called the airlines staff "uncooperative and condescending". "The problems afflicting airlines are not personal but institutional", the committee mentioned. "An institution like Indigo has to develop a consumer friendly approach in dealing with their passengers", the committee further added.

One member of the committee said, "The attitude of airlines staff is as if they are on some high ground and the passengers are like herds, as if passengers are uneducated and illiterate ones who do not know anything, who have not flown before. Occasionally, the airlines staff murmur 'please' and 'thank you' but beyond that, their attitude is rude. The ground staff is worse than the cabin crew of the airlines".

The president of IndiGo Airlines, Aditya Ghosh said that young people from villages do have the necessary skill set to work in the consumer service industry. "We have lot of young people with so many degrees but the talent we require is not there," he said. Ghosh further added that although IndiGo is hiring people from tier-II and tier-III cities and creating jobs there, people who studied in government schools in mohalla or village areas cannot be trained to speak fluent English within four to five weeks.

The committee objected to the statement and said, "Government schools and colleges produce the best students of the country and we have a duty to nurture and promote such students to achieve their full potential. If a particular airline has grown exponentially, they should deploy a proportionate amount to the training of their staff instead of misbehaving and manhandling the passengers or blaming the youngsters from tier II and III cities and government schools".

Following that secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Nayan Choubey assured the committee any employee exhibiting violent behaviour would be debarred from entering any civil aviation airport in the capacity of an employee.

The committee urged all private airlines to train their employees in soft skills.

The image of a lot of private airlines, especially IndiGo took a beating when multiple cases of manhandling and rude behaviour by airlines staffers emerged last year. In one of the most disturbing cases, a man was manhandled by IndiGo ground staff at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The video of the passenger getting thrashed went viral and IndiGo was forced to issue an apology.