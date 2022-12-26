'Passed out and collapsed': How Air India crew, fellow passenger saved the life of a flyer

From fights to medical emergencies, all sorts of things have been documented happening onboard flights. But when something untoward happens, one is left to the consideration and mercy of their fellow passengers. One such incident was documented by Ergo Technology and Services Vice President, Dhananjay Devasper. The exec, in a LinkedIn post, recalled how a fellow passenger and a crew member came together to save the life of a female passenger.

Devasper said that presence of mind and humanity of flight purser Tejas and passenger Anita D’Cruz saved the life of a lady passenger who collapsed soon after Air India flight 911 to Dubai took off on December 22.

After the passenger collapsed, the fellow passengers tried to lift her up and revive her. The crew was alerted and they swung into action. The crew made an announcement to check if there was a doctor onboard. Anita D’Cruz came forward and was “especially resilient and at the side of the passenger and continuously calling out and speaking to her to ensure she did not lose consciousness”, Devasper said.

Dhananjay Devasper's post on the mid-air incident

Crew member Tejas came with packets of sugar and water. The fellow passengers demonstrated no panic. The patient revived partially, and was made to rest in a row of three seats, which were duly vacated by the passengers, the executive said.

He said that D’Cruz continuously checked on the female passenger to make sure she was fine and responsive. She was then informed that there would be a doctor waiting as soon as they land.

“A fantastic example of how the situation was handled calmly and with humanity by the crew and the passengers,” he wrote.

Devasper’s post was filled with positive comments with LinkedIn users commending the duo’s presence of mind. One user also said that this is why people should respect the crew.

This post comes amid the viral video of an IndiGo air hostess fighting with a passenger over a meal. In the video the air hostess appears to be telling the passenger that they are entitled to whatever food is booked on their boarding pass. The video shows the passenger calling her a servant to which she says that she is an employee of the airline and not his servant.

