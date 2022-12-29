Passengers' physical fight on Bangkok-Kolkata flight: BCAS seeks detailed report

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has said that it has taken cognisance of the incident onboard a Bangkok-Kolkata flight and sought a detailed report. In a video that has since gone viral, two men, one of whom is joined by his friends later on, can be seen engaging in a physical altercation as the Thai airline’s crew try to calm them down.

BCAS DG Zulfiquar Hasan said to ANI, “We've taken cognisance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken.”

BCAS sources told India Today that no one has come forward and lodged an official complaint.

The investigation comes after a video from Thai Smile Airways went viral. The video shows two men arguing. One man is then joined by another man, and they continue to argue. One of them asks the lone man to keep his hands down. Meanwhile, two air hostesses can be seen trying to calm the men down. It is not clear what the fight between the passengers is about.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

The lone man can be seen asking the arguing men why they are talking like that. The two men are joined by more men and they start beating the lone man, who can be seen trying to protect himself.

One of the air hostesses can be heard saying, “Please stop!” Another air hostess goes forward and tries to separate the men. Another air hostess appears to be making a distress call to security, although it is not clear if that is the case since one cannot hear her.

While the video has gone viral now, the incident appears to be from December 26, before the plane took off.

Netizens say that these men must be identified and put on a no-fly list. Some even said that they should have been arrested and their passports should have been confiscated.

This incident comes just days after another viral video onboard an IndiGo flight showed an air hostess arguing with a male passenger. She can be seen telling the passenger that he made the crew members cry, and appears to be explaining to him that he can only order whatever meal has been booked against his boarding pass. He then calls her a servant, to which she firmly says that she is an employee of the airline and not his servant.

