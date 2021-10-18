PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. The airport, which will get operational this week, will ease cumbersome travel of earlier times and facilitate air travel for international Buddhist pilgrims in India.

The airport will be inaugurated in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others.

The inaugural flight at the airport will arrive from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist monks, highlighting the convenience to Buddhists across the world to visit the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Lord Buddha, a release from the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The new airport has a terminal building spread across 3,600 sqm, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. The new terminal is equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

Kushinagar is an international Buddhist pilgrimage centre. It is also the centre point of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya.

The inauguration of the airport will facilitate the pilgrims from across different parts of the world by providing seamless connectivity to various Buddhist sites in the region.

Tourism inflow is expected to rise by up to 20 per cent with the inauguration of the airport, the release said.

“The Kushinagar International Airport will not only put the pilgrimage site on international aviation map but also give boost to economic development of the region. It will have a multiplier effect on the hospitality industry by promoting hotel business, tourism agencies, restaurants, etc.,” it said.