Pratt and Whitney jinx grounds brand new IndiGo plane

Leading low-cost carrier IndiGo has been forced to ground a new Airbus A320 neo aircraft, inducted into its fleet just a fortnight ago, due to a snag in the Pratt and Whitney engine.

"An IndiGo A320 neo has been grounded and is undergoing a routine engine change. There is no impact on our flight operations," the airline confirmed to Mail Today.

According to sources, the aircraft had flown less then 50 hours after it was delivered to the airline on July 31 this year, raising concern over grounding of a new plane.

The plane is reported to have been grounded on August 10, after a Indore to Bengaluru flight due as oil/magnetic chip was found in the engine.

IndiGo had to seek special permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fly this plane from Bengaluru to New Delhi on August 12 as a ferry aircraft , without any passengers, to undertake a replacement of the engine.

As many as six A320 neo planes have been grounded by IndiGo between July and the first week of August. P&W had in a statement said that the grounded aircraft could be back in air from this month onward.

While P& W has been compensating IndiGo for the loss incurred due to the cancellation of flights, the management of the low cost carrier has expressed concern over the issue.

IndiGo also had to cancel hundreds of flights in March when several in-flight engine failures prompted India's aviation regulator to ground eight of the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with a particular series of Pratt & Whitney engines.

The airline managed to transfer passengers to other flights, however, minimising revenue losses.