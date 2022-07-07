Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets air operator certificate, to start ops late July

Upcoming budget carrier Akasa Air received the air operator certificate from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

"This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," the airline stated.

Akasa Air, backed by ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is likely to start services by the end of this month.

The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline’s operational readiness.

Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first 737 MAX on June 21, 2022. In a statement, the airline said that it will commence commercial operations with two aircraft, subsequently adding to its fleet, every month. By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the airline will have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years, it added.

Commenting on the same, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, "...We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline”.



“We also want to take this moment to thank and acknowledge the collective contributions of our employees and partners whose commitment, perseverance, optimism, meticulous planning and exemplary teamwork have helped achieve this milestone. This is not just a significant milestone for Akasa Air and Indian aviation, but also a testimony to the story of a vibrant and resilient India”. he added.

Recently, Akasa Air had unveiled the first look of its crew uniform. The company had said it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with their fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.

Last November, Akasa Air announced ordering 72 '737 Max' aircraft from Boeing. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family -- 737-8 and 737-8-200.