Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air takes its first commercial flight today: Live Updates

Business Today Desk Aug 07, 2022, Updated Aug 07, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday, flagged off India's newest airline Akasa Air's first commercial flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route today.

11:09 AM (14 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

The airline's 2nd flight will also takeoff from Mumbai with Flight number QP1102 at 12:05 pm today.

 

11:06 AM (17 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

Akasa Air is also the third domestic airline to operate the Boeing 737 MAX type in Indian Skies.

10:55 AM (28 minutes ago)

Jet Airways wishes Akasa Air

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

Jet Airways, that is to follow Akasa into the skies again, wishes the latter.

 

10:54 AM (29 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

Scindia, at the inauguration, said, “One word that describes Rakesh Jhunjhunwala aptly in his life span is “innovation “

“Landmark function in the history of civil aviation of India. This is a new dawn, new awakening for civil aviation sector in India .. sector has been through trying times .. many black swan events that have turned the fate of this sector, ” he added.

10:52 AM (31 minutes ago)

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s official Twitter account also shared an official video for the  Inauguration of Akasa Air flight by the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

10:45 AM (38 minutes ago)

Akasa Air will also expand its services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

10:42 AM (41 minutes ago)

Akasa Air received its air operator certificate from DGCA on July 7, 2022.

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube backed Akasa Air received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) On July 7, 2022.

10:41 AM (41 minutes ago)

Akasa Air's first commercial flight to leave Mumbai at 10.05 am

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

The Airline first flight left Mumbai International Airport at 10.05 am and is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad International Airport at 11:25 am.

The flight is having Flight number QP1101 and the aircraft used is Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration VT-YAA. The flight left Mumbai airport with 180 people onboard.

 

 

10:40 AM (43 minutes ago)

Jyotiraditya Scindia will flag off India’s newest airline Akasa Air's first commercial flight

Posted by :- Vivek Dubey

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday, will flag off India’s newest airline Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route starting today.

 