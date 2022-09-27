Regional carrier Flybig introduces Guwahati-Tezu-Imphal flight

Flight service connecting Guwahati with Tezu and Imphal was launched at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here on Monday. Flybig airlines will operate its flights six days a week on the route, a statement from LGBI Airport said.

The route is part of the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which is in line with the National Civil Aviation Policy to develop regional connectivity.

The regional carrier is deploying ATR aircraft with single class configuration offering 70 seats, the statement said. As per the schedule, it will operate on the route six days a week except for Monday, though an exception was made for the inaugural flight.

The flight will depart from Guwahati at 8.15 AM for Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh and from there at 10 AM, it will go for Manipur's capital Imphal, where the flight is scheduled to land at 11.15 AM.

The flight will depart from Imphal at noon for Tezu and reach Guwahati at 3.10 PM, the statement added.