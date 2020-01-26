Republic Day 2020: Air India distributes 30,000 national flags among passengers

To celebrate the 71st Republic Day, Air India distributed 30,000 Indian flags among its passengers at airports located in metro cities and Srinagar on Sunday. These flags are made up of eco-friendly seed paper. Apart from this, the airline also put up a huge hoarding at the Lal Chowk area in Srinagar to wish the people on Republic Day. This was also the first Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir post the removal of Article 370.

Handmade flags prepared by Sahariya tribals of Madhya Pradesh were distributed at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Srinagar, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, according to Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar. Kumar also said that the airline had distributed more than 800 flags at the Srinagar airport to the passengers especially those of Air India to share national pride on the occasion. The national carrier also congratulated the people of the valley by putting up a huge hoarding at the historic Lal Chowk.

He also went onto state that more than 30,000 flags made of special seed paper were distributed at different airports. These handmade flags distributed at several airports contain marigold and fenugreek seeds. These seeds will germinate and develop into saplings upon being soaked in water and planted.

Mohammad Yusuf Gojri, a Srinagar resident was accompanied by other passengers when he accepted the tricolor. Expressing his joy about the hospitality and warmth of the people of the valley, a young tourist from Haryana, Lakshya Dangi said that although the tourist turnout is low because of cold and no availabiity of Internet, people here are very warm and welcoming. According to Nazneen Ahmad Chisti, Srinagar based senior manager (commercial) of Air India, Air India connects the valley to the rest of India and Republic Day is the time to congratulate people and embolden their relationship with the airline.

