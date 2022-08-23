Scindia bets big on regional airports, says they will play a huge role in aviation sector's next growth phase

Regional airports will play a significant role in the next phase of growth of the country’s aviation industry, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has reiterated.

“The growth rate at metro airports from 2010-15 was about 7.8 per cent. That has pretty much stayed the same in the last six to seven years at 8-9 per cent. But if you look at the non-metro airports, their growth rate, which was 10.8 per cent in 2010-15, has today grown to almost 31 per cent,” he said.

The minister was speaking at an aviation CEOs roundtable organised by the industry chamber ASSOCHAM.

Scindia asserted that these numbers led him to firmly believe that the next push in the expansion of the Indian civil aviation industry would be majorly contributed by non-metro airports.

“If you look at the airport side, there has been a total revolution. In 2013-14 we had 74 airports in our country. But in the last eight years, we have added another 67, which takes us to 141 airports. And I see the number of heliports and water aerodromes going up to 20 by 2026,” the minister added.

Over 1.04 crore passengers have availed of improved regional connectivity and subsidised flights under the government’s Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik-Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS) since its introduction under the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP), in 2017. In the last five years, 956 routes have been awarded under UDAN-RCS, with 425 routes to 68 destinations being operationalised.

Growth in civil aircraft fleet

The expansion in airport infrastructure would be matched by growth in the number of aircraft. From a total fleet of about 400 civil aircraft in 2013-14, the country currently has a fleet of 700 civil aircraft.

“And we are adding a delta of about almost 15 per cent per annum. So, that’s the growth potential going up to about 1,500 civil aircraft in another five years or so,” declared Scindia.

“And that’s an area where we are trying to focus with our small aircraft scheme. We have looked at seat basis, we have looked at Viability Gap Funding (VGF), and then we have looked at a model specifically for smaller aircraft on a leasing cost basis,” the minister said while referring to the government initiative launched under the RCS-UDAN in March this year.

The minister also said that the pre-Covid-19 number of more than 200 domestic and international passengers should double to 400 million over the next seven to ten years.