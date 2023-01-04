Shocking! Drunk man pees on female passenger in Air India; woman complains to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) who was sitting in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26.

The incident was confirmed by Air India. The incident occurred on November 26 onboard Air India flight AI 102 when the flight was on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi.

It was when the passenger wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran that the incident came to light. She complained that AI cabin crew were insensitive to the situation and simply gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into, and no action was taken against the male passenger.

“We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who had behaved in an unacceptable manner, affecting another. Air India has reported the incident to police and regulatory authorities for them to further investigate and take any necessary action against the misbehaving party. We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process,” Air India told India Today.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. The airline has also constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list'.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has now taken congnizance of the matter and stated that they are seeking a report from the airline and shall take action against those found negligent.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI pic.twitter.com/XE55X6ao0b — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

Air India constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list', the matter is under government committee and decision is awaited: Air India official — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

