Singapore Airlines to launch world's longest flight in October

An almost 19 hour non-stop flight from Singapore to Newark, New Jersey that is the world's longest will be launched by Singapore Airlines in October. This flight will travel for 8,277 nautical miles or 15,329 km between the two destinations with 161 business class and premium economy seats. It will surpass the current longest flight of 7,843 nautical miles between Doha and Auckland operated by Qatar Airways, according to airline data provider OAG.

This is not a new route for Singapore Airlines. In fact, the airline had flown flights between Singapore and Newark till 2013 before jet fuel prices made operating four-engine Airbus SE A340-500 jets uneconomical. Since then it has flown to JFK Airport in New York via Frankfurt.

Singapore Airlines is the only customer till now for Airbus' A350-900ULR, an ultra-long range version of the twin-engine A350 jet. It expects its first A350-900ULR in September and all the seven by end of the year.

Qantas is planning to purchase the A350-900ULR or Boeing Cos 777X for an even longer route of 9,200 nautical miles from Sydney to London.

These airlines are adding ultra-long haul flights so that they can capture an airfare premium of around 20% as opposed to flights with one of more stops.

Singapore Airlines also plans to introduce non-stop flights from Singapore to Los Angeles eventually.