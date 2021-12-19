SpiceJet flights in Bengaluru likely to get affected due to bad weather

Budget airline SpiceJet on Sunday said that owing to bad weather in Bengaluru, all arrivals, departures and consequential flights may get affected.

Urging travellers to keep a check on their flight status through the booking website, the carrier tweeted a link on its official Twitter handle.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Bengaluru (BLR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government recently revised COVID rules for international passengers landing at the state's airport in view of the concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Also Read: Spicejet enters into a settlement agreement with De Havilland

According to the airport rules, all foreign passengers will be tested for COVID-19 and will have to undergo requisite home quarantine.

Travellers who have been tested negative on arrival at Bengaluru airport will go under quarantine for seven days and will be tested again after seven days.

Furthermore, 2 per cent of the travellers from countries that do not come under the 'at-risk' category will undergo random testing at the airport on arrival. Bengaluru International Airport will bear the cost of random testing of such passengers.

Karnataka registered six more Omicron cases on Saturday, of which five have been detected from COVID-19 clusters that have surfaced from two educational institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district. With this, the state's case tally has risen to 14.