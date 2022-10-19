SpiceJet increases captains’ salary to Rs 7 lakh per month from Nov; check details

SpiceJet announced an increase in the salary of its captains from November onwards. The revised salary, higher as compared to the pre-COVID salary, will amount to Rs 7 lakh per month for 80 hours of flying. The hike in salary will be implemented from November 1.

The carrier said that it has been revising pilot salaries on a monthly basis and salary for October was hiked by 22 per cent for captains and First Officers. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for trainers and 8 per cent for captains and First Officers.

It said that salaries of trainers and Senior First Officer have also been increased commensurately.

The budget carrier increased salaries of all its pilots from October after raising salaries for line captains by 6 per cent in the previous month. An internal email informed its employees then that they would receive tax deducted at sources and a significant portion of their provident fund contributions in the coming 2-3 weeks. The increment was announced a day after the carrier put scores of pilots on leave without pay for three months as a cost-cutting measure.

The airline has also received loan approval under the central government’s ECLGS scheme.

Separately, SpiceJet made headlines recently for being under investigation after smoke filled the cabin mid-air on a Goa-Hyderabad flight. One passenger was rushed to the hospital, but there were no other injuries or hospitalisation. DGCA ordered a probe into the incident and asked the airline to follow a string of measures before flight. The regulator also said that it will keep a close watch as to prevent any untoward incident.

