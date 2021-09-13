SpiceJet inducts more Boeing 737 Max aircraft; to start flying them by Sept-end

Budget airline SpiceJet has entered into a settlement with CDB Aviation, a major lessor of Boeing 737 Max, to add more aircraft to its fleet. This settlement comes days after it announced that it has struck a deal with Max lessor Avolon to add the airplanes to its fleet.

“SpiceJet, India’s favourite airline, today announced that it has commercially agreed a settlement with CDB Aviation, another major lessor of MAX aircraft. This will add to already announced settlement with Avolon and grow its fleet of 737 MAX aircraft. The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals,” it said in a regulatory filing.

These settlements come after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last month, lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft, after carrying our required safety modifications.

The 737 Max planes were grounded globally in March 2019 after two crashes took place within five months. The US, EU and UAE recently lifted the ban after necessary hardware and software updates, following which India allowed the airplanes to fly in Indian airspace again.

In India, SpiceJet -- apart from Jet Airways -- is the only carrier with Boeing 737 Max in its fleet. The airline will start their operations from September.

At the time of grounding, SpiceJet reportedly had 13 737 Max airplanes. That number is likely to go up in Indian aviation, as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa plans to induct Boeing 737 Max airplanes into its fleet.

Also read: Whistleblower red flags safety, salary issues at SpiceJet

Also read: SpiceJet to launch IATA Travel Pass for international travel





