SpiceJet plane windshield cracks on Guj-Mum flight, second incident on same day

A SpiceJet flight headed from Gujarat to Mumbai, reportedly witnessed a crack on the outer windshield pane mid-flight on Monday, an airline spokesperson informed. However, the plane from Kandla, Gujarat safely landed in Mumbai, the spokesperson added.

“On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai,” the SpiceJet spokesperson stated.

On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/DYypQXmTyk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

This is a second mishap to occur with a SpiceJet plane on the same day. Earlier, a flight from Delhi to Dubai had to be diverted to Karachi because the fuel indication had reportedly begun to malfunction.

Earlier today, the Dubai-bound flight took off at 8 am and was supposed to land in Dubai at 9:50 am local time. Soon after takeoff, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Karachi due to the malfunctioning of the fuel indicator as reported by the airline. According to reports, the plane landed safely in Karachi, and the passengers disembarked without harm.

A probe into the incident has been launched by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident when SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning," a DGCA representative stated in his address to the media.

These incidents appear to add to the airline's recent string of mishaps. On Saturday last week, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Jabalpur returned to Delhi airport after the crew discovered smoke in the cabin.

“While climbing passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin along with the Lavatory smoke alarm sound. The cabin crew informed the cockpit crew of mild smoke in the cabin and on a visual check, no sign of smoke or damage was observed in the lavatory. The smoke warning also went off,” the sources added about the incident aboard the flight.

Following the incident, a 'MAY DAY' was declared by the crew operating the flight and the aircraft was made to land at Delhi airport in coordination with the ATC.

On Tuesday, SpiceJet shares closed at a low of Rs 37.75 a piece on the BSE, lower by 2.20% from its previous close.

Also read: Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi; DGCA orders probe

Also read: SpiceJet flight to Jabalpur returns Delhi after crew notices smoke in cabin, say sources