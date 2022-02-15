SpiceJet reports net profit of Rs 23.28 cr in Q3

Budget airline SpiceJet on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 23.28 crore for October-December quarter of 2021 as against a loss of Rs 56.96 crore in the December quarter of previous year. The company had reported a loss of Rs 561.70 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The airline said it reported a profit in the quarter despite a one-time expense of Rs 77.46 crore on account of a settlement agreement it entered with manufacturer of Q400 aircraft.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,259.30 crore from Rs 1,686.62 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 1,342.60 crore in the September quarter due to addition of more destinations and newer aircraft to the fleet.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) profit stood at Rs 511 crore as against a loss of Rs 106 crore in preceding September quarter.

SpiceJet said its capacity in terms of seat kilometres increased by 78 per cent as compared to the previous quarter, while flight departures increased 59 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

On its passenger business, the airline said it registered highest domestic load factor of 85.2 per cent.

SpiceXpress, the airline's logistics platform, reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore, with revenue increasing 17 per cent to Rs 584 crore from September quarter.

