SpiceJet signs MoU to supply coronavirus vaccine boxes

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of temperature control boxes that would be required for the transportation of coronavirus vaccines. The MoU has been signed with Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS) for the supply of indigenously developed precise temperature control boxes.

PLUSS, funded by Tata Capital Innovation Fund is a material solutions company that designs and manufactures precise temperature-controlled delivery solutions required for vaccine delivery in the last mile.

PLUSS will supply its product Celsure for transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturer to different parts of the country. The product will also have the branding of SpiceJet's cargo division Spice Xpress.

Maintaining the precise temperature would be extremely important while transporting vaccine doses. Transportation of pharmaceutical products, biological products and vaccines in particular require the precise temperature to be maintained. The efficacy of the vaccine can be impacted if the temperature dips or shoots up beyond the range.

Also read: SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 10% after govt bans flights from UK

Also read: SpiceJet to resume seaplane flight services in Gujarat from Dec 27