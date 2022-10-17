SpiceJet ‘smoke in cabin’ incident: DGCA initiates probe; sends samples to Canada for inspection

Following the ‘smoke in cabin’ incident in a SpiceJet flight last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a statement saying that it is investigating the matter. It also added that the airline will not send any more of their engines to gas turbine engine and accessories maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, StandardAero - Singapore, till the investigation is complete.

The statement came after smoke filled the cabin on a Goa-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight, forcing the plane to make a “full emergency landing” in Hyderabad. The passengers were safely disembarked but one passenger was rushed to the hospital following a minor injury. After the incident, the DGCA ordered a probe into the incident.

The regulator said that preliminary investigation found engine oil in the engine bleed-off valve, leading to oil in the air-conditioning system, resulting in the smoke in the cabin. It said that SpiceJet was asked to send engine oil samples to Pratt & Whitney Canada for analysis, and inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness for the entire Q400 fleet, consisting of 14 operational aircraft.

The DGCA added that due to this incident and another one in the recent past that had also shop visited StandardAero - Singapore for overhaul, the regulator has decided that no other engine will go to StandardAero - Singapore till the investigation is complete.

The airline has been further directed to take a few more steps including drawing of engine oil samples every 15 days instead of 30 days and send to Pratt & Whitney Canada for analysis, one-time boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week and completion of the boroscopic inspection of the three engines received from StandardAero - Singapore by tonight, introduction of inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness, and immediate inspection of magnetic chip detectors (MCDs).

DGCA said that it is keeping a close watch on the situation and all appropriate action will be taken to avert any untoward incident.

