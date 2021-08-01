SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from Aug

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will launch 16 new flights, including direct services connecting Bhavnagar with the national capital, Mumbai and Surat.

The budget carrier will also start 10 more flights that will connect Gwalior with Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer) with Mumbai, Belagavi with Delhi and Vishakhapatnam with Bengaluru, besides adding an additional frequency on the Delhi-Jammu sector.

Also Read: SpiceJet borrowed Rs 127.51 cr, Go First Rs 25.65 cr under ECLGS scheme: Govt

In a statement, the airline said it would launch 16 new flights, including adding Bhavnagar (Gujarat) to its domestic network.

Direct flights connecting Bhavnagar with Delhi, Mumbai and Surat will start from August 20.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, said the airline is well aligned and fully committed to aid the recovery of air travel and realise India's dream of a having a strong, stable and progressive aviation market by constantly adding new routes and destinations.

It operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s and freighters.