SpiceJet to launch IATA Travel Pass for international travel

As international travel picks up, SpiceJet will begin trial of IATA (International Air Transport Association) Travel Pass mobile app for digital health verification. The trial will be conducted on flights from Mumbai to Male effective August 23.

The IATA Travel Pass will help passengers store and manage their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations. It will also manage their travel easily and securely in line with governments’ health and border requirements.

IATA has confirmed SpiceHealth as a lab partner for the Travel Pass trial, which is a healthcare company founded by promoters of SpiceJet. SpiceHealth currently operates 21 labs and collection centers for RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing spread across eleven cities in India.

“Passenger safety and comfort has always been our top priority and the introduction of the Travel Pass will make the verification process absolutely simple and hassle-free, boost both passenger and government confidence and make international travel more efficient and secure,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet had earlier introduced a COVID insurance cover including tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19. With the Travel Pass, the airline will provide accurate information to passengers on test requirements and verify if a passenger meets the requirements for travel.

“Adding SpiceJet to the growing list of airlines trialling IATA Travel Pass is another step towards demonstrating to governments how digital solutions can effectively manage both COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates for travel. IATA Travel Pass will simplify and enhance compliance with health requirements for SpiceJet’s passengers, facilitating a more seamless experience,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security.

More than 45 airlines across the world, including Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad have partnered with IATA for carrying out a pilot for the travel pass.

