Tata Sons board appoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Air India

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has been appointed as the next chairman of Air India. The Tata Sons board on Monday cleared Chandrasekaran's appointment as the domestic carrier's next Chairman. However, the hunt for Air India CEO continues.

Earlier this month, Turkish national Ilker Ayci had declined to be the chief executive of Air India. As some reports had indicated, Ayci was allegedly considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan.

Tata Sons is the holding company and promoter of over 100 Tata operating firms. Chandrasekaran had joined its board in 2016 and became its chairman in January 2017.

Tata, on February 14, announced Ayci's appointment as CEO and Managing Director of Air India. As per his terms of appointment, Ayci was to take charge in his new role by April 1.

"Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to color my appointment with undesirable colors," Ayci had said in a statement when declining the offer to be the CEO of Air India.

"As a business leader who has always prioritised professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative," he had added.

Ayci also stated that he remains grateful to the Tata Group and its chairman N Chadrasekaran for extending to him the honour and the opportunity to lead Air India.

" However, at a recent meeting with Mr Chadrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, I regretfully informed him and I wish to inform the public, as well, that I will decline the position," he had said.

On October 8 2021, the government had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Air India. Tata had outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh by offering Rs 18,000 crore.

