Udan will open up new market for aircraft makers, says Boeing head Dinesh A Keskar

Dinesh A Keskar, Senior Vice President of sales, Asia Pacific and India, Boeing, has always made it a point to be there at all the major airline industry events. During the international meet Wings India 2018, organised by the Federation of the Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Hyderabad, Keskar said the government's Udan scheme could open up a new market for aircraft makers like Boeing. While speaking to Business Today, he also talked about the company's plan for the Indian market.

About the Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme: It is good for us. When it takes off, and if - as is being suggested - the passenger traffic grows 15 to 20 per cent, then after four to five years that route becomes eligible to fly a Boeing 737.

On reports in media around the challenges that Airbus is facing with engines: We hope they can resolve this quickly for the benefit of our customers, and in turn for their customers, which are the passengers.

On anything in it for Boeing: No.

On the order book position: There are so many planes Spicejet 175, Jet 75, 10 787s to Air India. We are dominant player in wide-body in India, almost equal (to Airbus) in narrow-body and dominate on wide-body.

Hope to close 75 aircraft order soon: Jet Airways CEO

Vinay Dube, CEO of Jet Airways, who was also present at the inauguration of the Wings India 2018 aviation event, spoke briefly on the company's plans for the year 2018.

On fleet expansion: We are in the process of evaluating an order for the extra 75 aircrafts and hope to close the deal with one of the manufacturers here soon, probably by the fiscal year end.

On the Udan Scheme: We are happily participating in the Udan scheme.

On Air France-KLM pact: We have seen more connectivity than ever in our Paris and Amsterdam hubs.