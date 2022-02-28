Ukraine evacuation: SpiceJet to operate special flights to Budapest

Budget airline SpiceJet will operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest in Hungary to repatriate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine. The flight – SG9521-- will take off from Delhi and the return flight will operate via Kutaisi in Georgia. The airline will utilise Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight.



SpiceJet is also planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities. SpiceJet, however, is not the only Indian airline to operate special flights to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine.



IndiGo has also begun operating evacuation flights from Monday. For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). Earlier, the carrier was slated to operate two flights to Budapest.



These flights will be operated via Istanbul. One flight will leave for Budapest from Istanbul on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday. Another flight will leave from Istanbul to Bucharest on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared the images of a sixth flight that brought back 240 Indian nationals from Budapest to Delhi. Jaishankar shared these images with the caption, “Sixth Operation Ganga flight from Budapest. To Delhi with 240 Indian nationals.”

Sixth #OperationGanga flight from Budapest. To Delhi with 240 Indian nationals. https://t.co/T8QXL2BLUI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 28, 2022

Another flight from Bucharest to Delhi carrying 249 Indian nationals landed in Delhi today morning. These flights were running as part of Operation Ganga launched by the Government of India to repatriate stranded Indians in Ukraine.