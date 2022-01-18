Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as CMD of Air India

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Tuesday appointed Vikram Dev Dutt as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Limited. He will get the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, the government said in a notification.

Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

He has been appointed as the Air India chief in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Further, Chanchal Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said. Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is at present posted in his cadre state Bihar.

In October last year, the government accepted the highest bid made by a Tata Sons company for 100 per cent equity shares of Air India and Air India Express along with its 50 per cent stake in ground-handling company AISATS -- the first privatisation in 20 years.

The government had signed the share purchase agreement with Tata Sons for the sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. Tata's would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and takeover Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt.

At that time, the government had stated that it wanted to complete the transactions, which included Tatas paying Rs 2,700 crore in cash, by December-end, but it has been delayed by a month till January as the completion of procedures taking longer than expected, news agency PTI had reported citing sources.

As per the conditions in SPA, all formalities of handover would have to be completed within 8 weeks, but this date can be mutually extended by the buyer and seller and is being done in this case.

(With inputs from PTI)

