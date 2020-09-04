scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Virgin Australia creditors okay airline's purchase by Bain Capital

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's creditors on Friday voted in favour of the purchase of Australia's second-biggest airline by U.S. private equity group Bain Capital

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's creditors on Friday voted in favour of the purchase of Australia's second-biggest airline by U.S. private equity group Bain Capital, according to a statement from the Transport Workers' Union.

The union, representing some of Virgin's 9,000 employees, said it welcomed approval of the deal, which will allow the carrier to exit voluntary administration.

Virgin entered administration in April owing A$7 billion ($5.1 billion) to creditors after suffering from a sharp plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Debt-ridden Virgin Australia to cut one-third workforce, focus on short haul

Also read: COVID-19 pandemic: Aviation sector carries biggest corporate default risk

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos