Vistara plane suffers engine damage after being hit by tow truck at Mumbai airport, passengers safe

A Vistara flight suffered engine damage after it was struck by a tow truck during the pushback procedure at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The aircraft was en route from Mumbai to Kolkata. All 140 passengers on board were reported safe, and swift action was taken by the airline to arrange an alternative aircraft for the Kolkata-bound travellers.

Vistara's spokesperson confirmed that the damaged plane has been grounded and is presently undergoing inspection and necessary repairs.

A Vistara aircraft engine was hit by a tow truck during push back at Mumbai airport earlier today. The Vistara flight is ready to depart from Mumbai airport to Kolkata. All 140 passengers on board are safe. pic.twitter.com/dr6622b1CP — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

The airline assured that the safety of passengers and crew remains their top priority and that measures were promptly taken to minimise any inconvenience caused to customers. As the investigation continues, Vistara said that it remains committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of its passengers.

“While on ground, Vistara aircraft operating flight UK 775 from Mumbai to Kolkata on 1 August 2023 got hit by a ground service equipment, causing damage to one of the engines. The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and repair," a statement by Vistara spokesperson said.

“In the meantime, to minimise inconvenience to our customers, an alternate aircraft was immediately arranged. As always, safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara," it added.

