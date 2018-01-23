Wi-Fi on domestic flights possible, could be very expensive

Days after TRAI recommended the use of mobile phones and Internet onboard flights, airlines are considering a fee on the service. "The authority recommends that both, Internet and Mobile Communication on Aircraft (MCA) service should be permitted as In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) in the Indian airspace," TRAI had initially said. Following the recommendation, airlines are considering charging 20-30 per cent of the air fare to the passengers.



According to a report in Times of India, officials said that passengers could be charged Rs 500- Rs 1000 for 30 minutes to an hour of Internet access in flight. These charges are being zeroed upon based on international standards and also the fact that airline would have to pay service providers like Inmarsat a hefty sum to avail this service.

Although the charges might end up being expensive for passengers booking tickets at Rs 1,200 - Rs 2,500 range on domestic routes, the permission to access Wi-Fi would be an advantage for international flights flying in the Indian airspace. An official said that these intercontinental flights, flying over the Indian peninsula would not have to switch off their Wi-Fi.



Another official said that the cost and demand will have to be factored in while drawing up the price list. As mentioned in the TOI report, airlines would have to decide on how to receive and send signals - over mobile towers or over satellites.

The demand for Wi-Fi is also one of the most important factors that will impact the decision. The report mentions that there are few passengers who demand in-flight Internet, even on international routes. D Sudhakara Reddy, National President of Air Passengers Association of India said that data connectivity might be useful in long durational flights, that it might be good to have Internet during an emergency and that it might not be viable for low-cost carriers.

TRAI had also said in its recommendation that Internet and mobile communication should be allowed on flights only when electronic devices are permitted to be used or on airplane mode and announcement regarding this should be made after boarding is completed and the aircraft is about to fly.

(With agency inputs)