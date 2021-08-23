Axis Bank forms environmental, social and governance committee

Axis Bank constitutes an environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee of the board of directors. The committee will provide specialised focus, oversight and guidance relating to ESG.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank on 4th August 2021 has constituted the ESG Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. The ESG Committee has been constituted to provide specialised focus, oversight and guidance on the following aspects relating to ESG,” said the lender in a regulatory filing.

The committee will focus on macro-level trends and developments in ESG, lender’s ESG strategy and roadmap, ESG-related risks and opportunities, unified communication and disclosures on ESG, organisation-wide integration of ESG imperatives, and 360-degree monitoring of ESG performance.

Independent Director (Chairperson) S Mahendra Dev, Managing Director & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, Independent Director Ketaki Bhagwati, and Non-Executive (Nominee) Director Ashish Kotecha will form the committee.

Axis Bank, one of the largest private banks in India, started its operations in 1994. It currently has 4,594 domestic branches (including extension counters) with 11,333 ATMs and 5,710 cash recyclers. It has international operations with offices at Singapore and Dubai, and representative offices at Dhaka, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah.

