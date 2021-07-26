Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr, NII up 11%

Axis Bank on Monday reported a 94 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for April-June at Rs 2,160 crore. However, the profit was lower than Rs 2,677 crore posted in preceding March quarter.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 7,760 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) was at 3.46 per cent.

Axis Bank said its current and saving account (CASA) deposits rose 19 per cent, while CASA ratio expanded by 342 basis points to 42 per cent.

