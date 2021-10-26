Axis Bank Q2 results: Lender reports all-time high quarterly profit at Rs 3,133 cr

Axis Bank has reported all-time high quarterly profit of Rs 3,133 crore in Q2 FY22, recording a 86 per cent YOY growth, as compared to Rs 1,683 crore in Q2 FY21. The high profit can be attributed to strong CASA and fee performance, accelerating loan growth in focus segments, limited restructuring, improving asset quality, and resilient balance sheet, the private lender said.

The bank’s operating profit for the quarter was Rs 5,928 crore, while the core operating profit was Rs 5,456 crore. The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew 8 per cent YOY to Rs 7,900 crore from Rs 7,326 crore in Q2 FY21. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q2 stood at 3.39 per cent.

Axis Bank MD and CEO, Amitabh Chaudhry said Axis Bank is seeing solid progress on the business front. "We continue our focus on SMEs and mid-corporate segments, and on the retail side we see better disbursements and growth driven by secured products."

He said the bank hopes to make the upcoming festivities "special" for customers, with its "‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ providing exciting deals and discounts across e-commerce platforms and local retailers.”

During the quarter, Axis Bank's retail loans grew 16 per cent YOY and 4 per cent QOQ; SME loans grew 18 per cent YOY and 7 per cent QOQ. The bank's mid-corporate book grew 32 per cent YOY and 10 per cent QOQ.

More details are being added.