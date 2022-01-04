Bandhan Bank Q3 update: Advances grow 11% to Rs 89,213 cr

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said it registered 11 per cent growth in loans and advances at Rs 89,213 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The loans and advances stood at Rs 80,255 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in its initial provisional disclosure for Q3 FY22 to the exchanges.

On a sequential basis, advances grew by 9 per cent from Rs 81,661 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total deposits grew 19 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 84,500 crore as of December 31, 2021.

Current account and saving account (CASA) deposits grew 26 per cent y-o-y to Rs 38,528 crore as on December 31, 2021. CASA ratio stood at 45.6 per cent, up from 42.9 per cent in October-December 2020 quarter. The share of retail to total deposits stood at 84 per cent, up from 81 per cent during the same period last year.

Collection efficiency for December 2021 was at 93 per cent. The EEB (emerging entrepreneurs business) collection efficiency stood at to 91 per cent in December 2021.

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Tuesday ended 0.61 per cent higher at Rs 254.25 apiece on the BSE.