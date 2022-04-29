Bank credit growth to hit 4-year high of 11-12% this fiscal: CRISIL Ratings

Healthy economic growth and budgetary support from the government should help in lifting bank credit growth by 200-300 basis points to a four-year high of 11-12 per cent this fiscal, an analysis by CRISIL Ratings shows. The estimate incorporates CRISIL's forecast of over 7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY22-23.

CRISIL Ratings also expects an upshift in the corporate credit growth trajectory. It sees India's corporate credit growth doubling to 8- 9 per cent this fiscal.

"The Union Budget pegs public capex outlay at around Rs 7.5 lakh crore, a significant increase over last fiscal, with sharp focus on public infrastructure. The downstream impact of this on core sectors, along with the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced for 13 key sectors, will be the drivers. Sectors that should see the maximum growth, given their industry dynamics, include metals and metal products, chemicals, engineering and construction," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings.

The estimates are in sharp contrast to recent years when corporate credit, which accounts for 40 per cent of bank credit, grew very slowly. It dipped into negative territory in fiscal 2021, as capex remained muted and banks were chary of lending following asset-quality challenges.

CRISIL Ratings also stated that bank credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) could grow 12-14 per cent this fiscal, riding on the multiplier effect from some pick-up in capex.

The credit rating agency added that home loans will be a major driver of credit with residential purchases expected to continue at a solid clip this fiscal. It added that unsecured lending will also see some surge as lenders continue to find this segment attractive on a risk-adjusted return basis. Overall, the retail book growth will remain steady at 14-15 per cent this fiscal.

Agriculture credit growth is seen steady, with monsoon expected to be normal once again this fiscal, explained the agency. It further added that the higher credit growth expectation is also supported by the improved resilience of the banking system.

"India's banking sector is structurally stronger today, and well-positioned to fund faster credit growth. Capital buffers are healthier with all public sector banks having a cushion of at least 100 bps over the regulatory requirement, while private banks continue to be solid on this score," said Subha Sri Narayanan, Director, CRISIL Ratings.

He added that profitability metrics are at a 9-year high and that asset quality pressures are waning with sector-level gross NPAs likely declining around 500 bps from their 2018 peak, because of the improvement in the corporate book. "All these factors, coupled with strong deposit growth, bode well," Narayan added.

However, there are factors that would impact the agency's even on a larger base - there are factors that could individually or collectively impact our base case estimates. These are - a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases; a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war that could impact many downstream sectors and a higher-than-expected slowdown in private consumption.

