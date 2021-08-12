Bank credit rises 6.11% in fortnight ended July 30: RBI data

Bank credit grew by 6.11 per cent to Rs 109.1 lakh crore and deposits by 9.8 per cent to Rs 155.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 30, according to RBI data. Bank advances stood at Rs 102.82 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 141.61 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 31, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on July 30, 2021 that was released on Thursday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 16, 2021, bank credit increased by 6.45 per cent and deposits by 10.65 per cent.

In 2020-21, bank credit increased by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

