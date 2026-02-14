Bank Holiday 2026: Are banks open or closed on February 14? What you need to know

On February 14, customers across India will face bank closures as it coincides with the second Saturday, a customary non-working day for banks. While branches will shut their doors, digital conveniences remain operational. Ensuring customers remain unaffected, ATMs and online banking will continue to serve, allowing transactions and financial management. Understanding these details can aid in seamless financial planning amid monthly fixed closures, which align with guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why is 14 February a holiday for banks in India?

14 February 2026 is a bank holiday because it is the second Saturday of the month, a scheduled closure day as per the RBI rules.

Are bank branches open on 14 February 2026?

No, all branches across India will be closed on this day due to the fixed schedule of second Saturday closures.

What do RBI guidelines say?

RBI mandates that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, remaining open on other Saturdays unless on the holiday calendar.

Can I use ATMs and online services on bank holidays?

Yes, digital services and ATMs will be fully operational, allowing continuous bank transactions and account management.

Advertisement

How should I plan for banking tasks?

Customers should check the RBI's state-specific holiday list and consider the second and fourth Saturday closures for in-branch activities.

Are there other bank holidays in February 2026?

Yes, additional holidays include Losar on 18 February in Sikkim, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 February in Maharashtra, and State Day on 20 February in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Do all states observe the same holiday schedule?

While second and fourth Saturdays are fixed closures, other state-specific holidays might differ, and these should be checked accordingly.

Which services remain available during branch closures?

Despite branch closures, digital banking, mobile apps, and ATM cash services remain available, reducing the impact of the holiday.