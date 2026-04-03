Bank holiday on April 3, 2026: Are banks closed today? Full list of states here

With multiple bank holidays lined up in April, customers may want to take note of service disruptions early in the month. On April 3, 2026, bank branches across a majority of Indian states will remain closed on account of Good Friday, a significant day in the Christian calendar marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

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The closure will impact both public and private sector banks in regions where the holiday is recognised under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar. States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi are among those where branch operations will remain suspended for the day.

Widespread closures across states

A broader list of affected regions includes Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Customers in these areas may face temporary disruptions in over-the-counter services and branch-dependent transactions.

The Good Friday holiday follows a series of closures earlier in the month, including April 1 (year-end bank closing in several states) and April 2 (Maundy Thursday in Kerala), making it a week with limited in-branch availability in certain regions.

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Digital services remain unaffected

Despite the shutdown of physical branches, banking services will continue through digital channels. Customers can carry out transactions via internet banking, mobile apps and ATMs, ensuring access to fund transfers, bill payments and cash withdrawals.

However, services that require branch intervention such as cheque clearances, document verification or account-related requests are likely to be processed only on the next working day.

What customers should plan for

Given the extended holiday stretch in early April, customers are advised to complete urgent banking tasks in advance. This is particularly relevant for businesses and individuals dealing with time-sensitive financial transactions.