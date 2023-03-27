Bank Holidays 2023: Banks closed for 15 days in April; check details here 

Bank holidays in April 2023 India: Customers are advised to plan their bank work in advance as April has a lot of bank holidays this year around. Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in the month including weekends. While banks are open on the first and third Saturdays, banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays.

All banks will remain closed on April 1 for customers to enable banks to close their annual accounts. Banks will remain closed in all states except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Besides this, banks will also be closed on occasions such as Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Id-Ul-Fitr, and Baisakhi in April this year.

It, however, is always a good idea to check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar before planning any bank-related work. The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories– Banks’ Closing of Accounts, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Holidays under Negotiable Instruments and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays.

List of bank holidays in April 2023

Date Occasion States April 1 Annual closing of Bank Accounts All states except Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram April 4 Mahavir Jayanti Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Lucknow, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu April 5 Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday Telangana April 7 Good Friday Most states except Assam, Jammu, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tripura April 14 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival Most states except Chhattisgarh, New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram April 15 Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha) Assam, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Tripura April 18 Shab-I-Qadr Jammu and Srinagar April 21 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/ Garia Puja/Jummat-ul-Vida Jammu and Srinagar, Tripura, and Kerala April 22 Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) All except Kerala, Kochi, Chandigarh, Odisha, Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, and Karnataka

Even though bank branches will remain shut on these days, mobile and net banking will remain functional. Customers can make any urgent transactions via online modes.

Also read: Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin nears $28,000; BNB, Ethereum & Polygon top gainers

Also WATCH | Hindustan Zinc, SBI Cards, IGL and more: Stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week

Also read: Punjab Police detains 7 under NSA, 'Warris Panj-Aab De' outfit under scanner; top points on Amritpal Singh crackdown