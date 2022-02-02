scorecardresearch
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Bank Holidays in February 2022: Check list here for more

Banks in several states will be closed on the mentioned dates, and customers will not be able to deposit, withdraw or do any transaction at local bank branches. 

The bank holiday list for the month of February has been released by the Reserve Bank of India. In total banks will be shut for 12 days in February, including the weekends (second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays). 
Bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches due to the holidays but online banking services will continue to operate.

The month of February this year will have holidays on the occasion of many festivals,  in certain states and region. 

Check the full list of holidays before planning your bank work:

List of Holidays

  1. February 2 - Sonam Lhochhar (Banks in Gangtok to be closed)
  2. February 5 - Saraswati Puja,Shri Panchami, Shri Panchami Basant Panchami (Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata will be closed)
  3. February 6 – Sunday
  4. February 12 – Second Saturday of the month
  5. February 13 - Sunday
  6. February 15 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday, Louis-Nagai-Ni (Banks closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)
  7. February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Banks in Chandigarh to be shut)
  8. February 18 - Doljatra (Banks in Kolkata to remain closed)
  9. February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Banks in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur will be closed)
  10. February 20 – Sunday
  11. February 26 – Fourth Saturday of the month
  12. February 27 – Sunday

