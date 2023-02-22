Bank holidays in March 2023: Here's list of 12 days when banks will remain closed

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for March 2023. There will be a total of 12 holidays, including various festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and four Sundays.

To avoid any inconvenience, individuals with upcoming bank-related tasks next month should review the holiday calendar and plan their visit accordingly.

Here's the complete list:

March 3, Friday: Banks in Manipur will remain closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut.

March 5, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 7, Tuesday: Banks will remain closed in several states across India due to Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra.

March 8, Wednesday: Banks will remain closed in many states across India due to Dhuleti/Dolyatra/Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day.

March 9, Thursday: Banks in Bihar will remain closed on the occasion of Holi.

March 11, Saturday: All banks in India will remain closed on the second Saturday of the month.

March 12, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 19, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 22, Wednesday: Banks will remain closed in many states across India due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Diwas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year's Day/1st Navratra.

March 25, Saturday: All banks in India will remain closed on the fourth Saturday of the month.

March 26, Sunday: All banks in India will remain closed due to the weekend.

March 30, Thursday: Banks will remain closed in several states across India due to the celebration of Shree Ram Navami.

The RBI has categorized these holidays under three categories, which include 'Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts.'

Some of these holidays are regional, so it is advisable to check if the holiday applies to your region before planning a bank visit. However, online and net banking services will remain functional on these days, and individuals can use them in case of urgent support from the bank.