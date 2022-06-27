Bank of Baroda board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 cr in FY23

Bank of Baroda's board on Monday approved the lender to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via long term bonds and other debt instruments during the financial year 2022-2023.

In its regulatory filing, the Bank of Baroda stated the board has approved, “the proposal of Raising of Long term Bonds for the financing of Infrastructure & Affordable Housing to the tune of Rs. 5000.00 crores in single or multiple tranches during Financial Year 2022-23.”

These bonds shall be senior, unsecured and will not form part of capital of the bank, the lender further added.

Shares of Bank of Baroda closed 0.10 per cent higher at Rs 100.05 apiece on NSE on Monday.

Recently, the Bank of Baroda announced a revision to its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates in response to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) announcement of an increase in repo rates to combat inflation. The bank hiked its MCLR rates by 10-20 bps across all loan tenures in the month of June itself.

Also read: Govt working towards easier access to credit for MSMEs: Official

Also read: Here's How the Global Economic Headwinds are Impacting India