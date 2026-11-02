Bank of India waives processing fees on home, car loans till March 2027; check eligibility

According to a statement issued by the public sector lender, individual customers with a CIBIL personal score of 725 or above can avail themselves of a complete waiver of applicable processing charges on qualifying home and car loans.

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The festive-season initiative is aimed at reducing upfront borrowing expenses and encouraging retail lending, particularly in the housing and vehicle financing segments.

Who can avail of the home loan processing fee waiver?

Bank of India said borrowers with a CIBIL personal score of 725 or above would be eligible for a 100% waiver of applicable processing charges on qualifying housing loans.

The benefit covers multiple home loan products offered by the bank, including: Regular home loans, Home loan top-ups, Smart Home Loans, Star Diamond Home Loans, and eligible home loan takeovers from other lenders.

The bank clarified that home loan takeovers would be covered subject to its prescribed eligibility criteria.

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For customers considering transferring an existing housing loan from another bank, the waiver could reduce the upfront processing costs associated with the transaction.

Bank of India also confirmed that existing processing fee exemptions under certain housing loan schemes would continue. These include PMAY 2.0 Urban, Affordable Housing Loans and Star Samriddhi Home Loans, where processing charges are already waived.

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Car loan borrowers with 725+ CIBIL score eligible

The bank has extended a similar benefit to customers purchasing new four-wheelers.

Individual borrowers with a CIBIL personal score of at least 725 can avail themselves of a complete waiver of applicable processing charges on eligible new vehicle loans.

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The facility is also available to qualifying non-individual borrowers, including businesses, subject to specified external credit ratings.

Such borrowers must have an external credit rating of BBB or above, or a CMR rating of 3 or better, to qualify under the bank's stated criteria.

Special benefit for electric car buyers

In a separate incentive aimed at encouraging electric mobility, Bank of India has announced a complete waiver of applicable processing charges on loans for purchasing electric four-wheelers, irrespective of the applicant's CIBIL personal score.

This means an applicant seeking financing for an electric car may qualify for the processing fee waiver even with a CIBIL score below 725.

However, borrowers must still satisfy the bank's applicable loan eligibility requirements, and the waiver does not guarantee loan approval

