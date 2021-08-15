Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan, saving deposit growth in Q1

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has emerged as the top performer among public sector lenders in terms of loan and savings deposit growth during the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Pune-headquartered lender recorded 14.46 per cent increase in gross advances at Rs 1,10,592 lakh crore in April-June period of 2021-22, as per the published data of BoM.

It was followed by Punjab & Sind Bank which posted 10.13 per cent growth in advances with aggregate loans at Rs 67,933 crore at the end of June 2021.

When it came to deposit mobilisation, BoM with nearly 14 per cent growth was a notch behind Punjab and Sind Bank, while the country's largest lender State Bank of India recorded 8.82 per cent rise.

However, in absolute terms SBI's deposit base was 21 times higher at Rs 37.20 lakh crore as against Rs 1.74 lakh crore of BoM.

Current Account Savings Account (CASA) for BoM saw 22 per cent rise, the highest among the public sector lenders, during the quarter.

As a result, CASA was 53 per cent or Rs 92,491 crore of the total liability of the bank.

Total business of BoM increased 14.17 per cent to Rs 2.85 lakh crore at the end of June 2021.

For the first quarter, BoM's standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 208 crore as against Rs 101 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved significantly as the gross bad loans or gross non-performing assets (NPAs) dipped to 6.35 per cent of gross advances by the end of June 2021 as against 10.93 per cent by the end of first quarter of the previous fiscal.

In absolute terms, gross bad loans stood at Rs 7,022 crore at the end of June 2021, lower than Rs 10,558.53 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Net NPAs nearly halved to 2.22 per cent (Rs 2,352.75 crore) from 4.10 per cent (Rs 3,677.39 crore).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki partners Bank of Maharashtra to offer inventory financing to dealer partners

Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra looks to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr through QIP