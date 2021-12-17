Bank strike continues for 2nd day; services hit at many places

Protesting against the government's decision to privatise public sector banks (PSBs), lakhs of employees of several state-run banks continued their strike on the second day on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The two-day nationwide strike has impacted banking services across the country.

Shutters of many bank branches across many parts of the country were down following the strike call given by the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions comprising All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Thus, services such as loan approvals, deposits and withdrawal at bank branches, and cheque clearance remain paralysed due to the two-day strike ending later in the day.

Public sector lenders, including the State Bank of India, had informed customers that services in their branches might be affected due to the strike.

However, the private sector, especially new-generation private-sector lenders, like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, are working as usual.

The strike is against the government's decision to privatise public sector banks which have been playing a vital role in nation-building, (AIBEA) general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam told PTI.

AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutta said around 7 lakh employees across the country are participating in the two-day strike.

In the Union Budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.

To facilitate privatisation, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for introduction and passage during the current session of Parliament.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and merged 14 public sector banks in the past four years.