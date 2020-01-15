Bank strike on January 31, February 1 over wage hike demand

Bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike starting January 31 after talks with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over wage revision failed to bear results. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13. The unions have threatened intense protests if their demands of wage hike are not met.

UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, UFBU state convenor Siddartha Khan told PTI. The unions had held bipartite talks with IBA over wage revision on January 13. "From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike," Khan said.

Notably, the Parliament will be in session for the Budget Session on these dates. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian will present the Economic Survey on January 31, whereas Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Budget on February 1.

Earlier this month, the bank unions had gone on a day-long strike in support of work stoppage called by 10 central trade unions. They have stated government's "anti-people" policies as the reason for the bank strike today. Activities such as cash withdrawal and deposit in several banks have been impacted due to the strike, as mentioned in news agencies.

