Bank strike on November 19, services to be hit; check details

Banking services across the country are likely to be impacted on November 19, Saturday, due to a call for strike by All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA).

In a regulatory filing, the Bank of Baroda said that the general secretary of AIBEA had served a notice of the strike to the Indian Banks' Association informing that the members propose to go on a strike on November 19, 2022, in support of their demands.

"Though the Bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of Bank’s Branches and Offices on the days of strike, in the event the strike materializes, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected," stated the bank in the filing.

November 19 happens to be the third Saturday of the month, and banks remain operational on the first and third Saturday of the month.

Bank holidays in November 2022

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in India will remain closed for up to 10 days in the month of November. After November 19th, banks will remain shut for four days including fourth Saturday, Sundays and regional holidays.

Check out the list of upcoming bank holidays in November

November 20: Sunday

November 23: Banks in Shillong will remain shut because of Seng Kutsnem.

November 26: Fourth Saturday

November 27: Sunday

