Banks issued over 1.6 crore new debit cards during peak coronavirus lockdown

The banks issued more than one crore debit cards during the peak months of coronavirus lockdown amid increased demand for contactless cards. The customers received 1.6 crore new debit cards during peak lockdown period, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The number included the up-gradation to chip and PIN cards from the old magnetic stripe variant. The banks have been changing old magnetic strip cards since 2018.

According to the data, the number of cards in circulation surged from 82.85 crore at March-end to 84.54 crore in June. While the circulation of cards by public banks rose to 597.1 million, private sector banks issued nearly 4 lakh cards during the period.

Meanwhile, bank credit and deposits grew 5.51 per cent and 11.11 per cent to Rs 102.65 lakh crore and Rs 141.61 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended July 31, according to the latest data from the RBI.

In the fortnight ended August 2, 2019, bank credit and deposits were at Rs 97.29 lakh crore and Rs 127.44 lakh crore, respectively. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit growth was at 6.7 per cent in June 2020, nearly the same as in May 2020 but lower than the growth of 11.1 per cent in June 2019.

On the other hand, Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments grew 12 per cent sequentially, registering 1.49 billion transactions in July, data by National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) showed. Nearly 822 million transactions were recorded in July last year.

Also Read: This app lets you manage all your capital market investments in one place

Also Read: Facebook executive in India alleges threat to life; seeks police protection



