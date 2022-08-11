Banks to remain closed for 6 days, starting from today; Check full list

Banks will be closed for six days starting from today in some cities due to various festivals, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar showed. All these holidays come under the Negotiable Instruments Act. On the bank holidays notified by the RBI, branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.

List of Bank holidays

August 11: Raksha Bandhan

Banks in Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla will remain shut on account of Raksha Bandhan.

August 12: Raksha Bandhan

Banks in Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut on August 12 for Rakhi festival.

August 13: Patriot’s Day

Banks in Imphal will remain closed on August 13

August 14: Sunday

All banks remain closed on Sundays and second and last Saturdays.

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

Banks across the country will be closed on Independence Day on August 15.

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur for Parsi New Year.

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad



The holidays come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.